Rep. Mike Petersen, R-North Logan, has sponsored two bills intended to address county clerks’ management of cure ballot processes and voter registration lists.
The first bill, House Bill 411, establishes a deadline for county clerks to cure or fix ballots within three days prior to an election. The bill was introduced to the House Rules Committee on Feb.17, and passed favorably out of the House Government Options Committee on Feb. 25.
Ricky Hatch, the Weber State County Clerk/Auditor and Chair of the Utah Clerk’s Legislative Committee, spoke in favor of the bill.
“The good representative has been fantastic to work with to make sure our concerns were addressed and the clerks do not oppose this bill,” he told the House Government Options Committee on Feb. 25.
Currently, the bill is awaiting Senate approval.
The second bill, House Bill 67, directs county clerks to update voter rolls, or a person’s right to vote in a particular election, 90 days prior to election primaries and general elections as well as provides written instructions on a ballot on what to do if a ballot is received at a residence where someone no longer lives.
Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield also spoke in favor of the bill.
“I think it’s important that we have an enforcement mechanism and I also think that to make sure we have that on the envelope, making sure people know to send it back to us is one of the important ways we know someone is no longer at that address,” Bradfield said.
Bradfield said his office had decreased undeliverable ballots from 6% to 2% since he was elected to office a little over a year ago.
“This is a very important step to get things correct and if you follow these procedures as outlined in the law the state will be benefited,” he added.
Although several counties already follow the guidelines outlined in the second bill, Petersen hopes it will create a standard across Utah.
“Nothing in (the state code) states how often the voter rolls need to be maintained,” Petersen said in a presentation on Feb. 10. “I spoke with friends and family around the state and found that this situation was not unique.”
Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, and majority assistant whip, sponsored the bill from the Senate side, where it passed 26-to-zero on Feb. 24. A draft of the bill has been enrolled to seek approval from Gov. Spencer Cox.