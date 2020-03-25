Utah Senator and Cache Valley attorney Lyle Hillyard is seeking re-election. Hillyard announced his reelection in a statement released on Monday. Hillyard currently represents Cache and Rich counties in Senate District 25. He was elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 1980 and the Senate in 1984.
“I feel that my extensive budget experience and historical knowledge of the legislative process will allow me to continue to be an effective advocate for northern Utah and Cache Valley,” Hillyard said in the statement. “I look forward to working with our new governor and fellow area representatives as we guide Utah through this time of global financial uncertainty.”
According to the statement, Hillyard has been the chairman of the Senate Executive Appropriations Committee for the past 12 years and managed all aspects of the state budget. He has also chaired the Senate Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Hillyard is a member of the Senate Judiciary Confirmation Committee among others.
“I have a proven track record of getting things done that truly matter to voters,” Hillyard said in the statement. “I will build on this legacy through an unwavering commitment to fight for additional funding for public education, mental health services, agriculture, and protections for the Bear Lake State Marina and Park.”
According to his re-election website, Hillyard prioritizes education, community safety, regional beauty and growth in the Cache Valley area. He is a founding partner of Hillyard, Anderson & Olsen law offices in Logan.
