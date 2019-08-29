Logan officials are asking residents to be aware that all city offices, including the landfill, library and Logan Community Recreation Center, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will not be collected. Monday and Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday. Please remember to have all cans to the curb by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, because normal driving routes may not be followed.
Commercial garbage and recycling routes will remain unchanged. Questions about the landfill or waste collection can be directed to (435)716-9755
The Logan Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. for the last day of the 2019 summer swim season. Questions regarding the Logan Aquatic Center can be directed to (435)716-9280
The Logan River Golf Course will be open from first light to the last tee time at 6:30 pm. Questions regarding the Logan River Golf Course can be directed to (435)750-0123.
For general information about holiday closures, please call (435)716-9000.