All City of Logan offices, including the Landfill, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
Residential garbage, recycling, and green waste will not be collected. Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The city asks patrons to have all cans to the curb by 7 a.m. on Tuesday as normal driving routes may not be followed. Commercial garbage and recycling routes will remain unchanged. Questions about the Landfill or waste collection can be directed to (435)716-9755
The Logan River Golf Course will be open. Questions regarding the Logan River Golf Course can be directed to (435)750-0123.
For general information about holiday closures, please call (435)716-9000.