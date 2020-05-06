The Logan Aquatic Center will not open for the 2020 season, the city announced Tuesday.
While the Aquatic Center's closure coincides with ongoing coronavirus precautions, the move will allow the city to take care of long-needed capital improvements, many of which can only be done during warm weather.
The Aquatic Center is planning a grand reopening on Memorial Day 2021 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
During the closure, the city will perform repairs and improvements, including deck and gutter repairs, plumbing and pump replacements, chlorination and filtration upgrades, and structural improvements to the diving stands. Generally, contractors are in short supply in the spring when most pool operators are preparing to open and post swim-season repairs are limited in the fall due to shorter days and cooler temperatures.
Russ Akina, Logan director of Parks & Recreation, said the pool would likely only be allowed to operate at half-capacity under COVID-19 restrictions, anyway.
“This seems like an excellent time to get these big projects done, which you can’t accomplish when the pool is open,” Akina said.
The Logan Aquatic Center was built in 2001 and opened to the public on Memorial Day that year. The 2.5-acre pool facility consists of a 50-meter pool and diving well with low and high diving boards, an accessible leisure pool with two water features and a 40-foot-tall slide tower with two water slides and splash pool, showers, locker rooms, restrooms, concession space, and staff offices. The facility serves an average of 114,000 patrons each season, offering lap swim, water fitness classes, swim lessons, public swim, adaptive aquatics and group reservations.
For more information about city happenings, including Logan Parks and Recreation programs and services, please call (435)716-9250 or visit pr.loganutah.org.