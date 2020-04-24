As a general maintenance practice, Logan Cemetery staff routinely maintains the grounds around headstones, including mowing, trimming and irrigation.
Cemetery staff will remove perishable items beginning May 4 through May 11. Visitors should remove all non-perishable items, decorations and other personal items before this date.
Items may be placed back on headstones the following week. For more information concerning this or other Logan Parks and Recreation Department programs or facilities, call (435)716-9250 or visit at pr.loganutah.org.