On Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council approved an 11% salary increase for the mayor and council positions for the next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The change brings the mayor’s previous salary of $102,452 to $113,721 per year, plus a $6,000 car allowance, according to Resolution 22-19. Council members will receive $17,842 per year compared to their previous $16,074, plus a $300 car allowance.
Ambrie Darley, the city’s human resource director, mentioned at the council meeting on Tuesday the number of times council members declined to give themselves pay increases, even amidst inflation, since 2008.
She also mentioned the council members’ wages are far below average compared to other Utah cities.
“We are trying to attract qualified candidates for these positions,” Darley said. “That’s why we are proposing this increase.”
Former Council Member Herm Olsen attended the meeting. When the salary increase was proposed, he said during the public hearing the council members should “just do it,” mentioning that, in his experience, congressmen, senators and judges hate to ask for increases to their salary.
“Naysayers will always have a cheering audience for people who enjoy the benefits of government but are not willing to pay for it,” Olsen said. “I wholeheartedly endorse this proposal.”
After some hesitancy from council members, Richard Anderson, the city’s finance director, said they weren’t just deciding wages for themselves but for future council members.
“It would be fantastic if council could adopt a salary for the next person to replace them,” Anderson said.
Mayor Holly Daines agreed with Anderson, mentioning she is thinking about the future mayor while making this decision.
“Think about futures,” Daines said.
Daines also said she would donate her over $10,000 pay increase to a city project.
Council member Mark Anderson also agreed with the idea of thinking about future candidates.
“What we’re paying is a barrier to participation for some people,” he said. “The more we open this up with a larger salary, the more it incentivizes people to participate that would not otherwise.”