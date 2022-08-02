ville 364 apartments

A rezone request has been made to turn the Ville 364 Apartments into housing for homeless individuals.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council approved rezone of Ville 364 from commercial use to Town Center 1, allowing for additional housing units to be developed in the former motel.

Though Ville 364, formerly the EconoLodge in Logan, has provided affordable housing to those with a substantial need since early 2021, one of the owners, Keith Warburton, wanted to take it a step further by refurbishing more of the rooms into affordable apartments.

