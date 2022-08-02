To turn more rooms into residential units, the zoning had to be changed from commercial use, which only allows 30 units per acre, to Town Center 1, which allows 70 units per acre, according to City Planner Russ Holly.
During time set for public comment, community members expressed support for the rezone. Gail Yost, a community advocate and activist who works with local neighborhood councils, said she hadn’t heard any negative comments about the project.
“It’s getting people housed,” Yost said. “We won't be seeing people having trouble with not just housing but any of the social things that need to happen for people to retain housing.”
She said the housing option is an excellent place for people to transition back into the community.
“I’m for it as a neighbor, but also as a professional,” Yost said.
Debbie Brough, another Logan resident, echoed her support for the rezone, as she recently helped a family member find affordable housing.
“Looking for something kind of like this was just a really hard, difficult process,” Brough said.
Executive secretary for the Bear River Local Homeless Council, Nicole Burnard, said the change in zoning would open up housing for single individuals who are living on one income.
“A lot of folks have made mistakes in the past or they've gone through some struggles,” Burnard said. “Maybe they have a criminal background and they need a second chance. They need support, they need an opportunity to prove that they've learned from their mistakes and they're willing to get back on their feet. I think having housing like this is just the thing that they would need.”
Though council members were in favor of the rezone, concerns of redevelopment potential and worries of “spot zoning” were brought up at the meeting. However, council member Mark Anderson said he didn't feel the property has any redevelopment potential.
Property owner Keith Warburton said refurbishing the property into affordable housing is the “highest and best use” of the property, as it is not economically feasible to tear down the building.
He said the housing option is something the community should really be proud of.
“I commend Logan and the service providers for really making it happen because that’s what made it successful,” Warburton said.