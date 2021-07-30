Logan’s street maintenance department will be finishing up the chip and seal process this week.
The process started July 6 and is nearly complete.
Hart Wybrow, division manager, said there are just a few cul-de-sacs left to finish, along with a few roads to go over with a seal coat.
Wybrow said the city’s on a schedule, so different roads get done every year.
“We have a certain amount of road we get to every year,” he said.
He said there’s also a pavement survey that lets the city know which roads are in the worst condition and need to be attended to.
Wybrow said he knows the work can be annoying to residents, but that the process works well and saves taxpayer dollars.
“I just want to express appreciation for everyone’s patience,” he said “I realize it’s frustrating when you’re traveling and the road is closed.”
Roads that were chipped and sealed this year included Center Street, areas near Lundstrom Park, part of 1400 North near Maverik Stadium and on 600 West along the railroad track.
When crews are chipping the roads, residents of homes near the streets are still able to access their driveways, although there might be a slight delay. After crews spray the sealant the delay could be longer to give the seal coat time to dry.
Between laying chips and sealing, crews sweep the excess chips off of the streets at night.
The department asks residents to make sure their sprinklers don’t spray water on the street surface for four hours after the road is chipped and four hours after it’s sealed.
Once the road has been chipped, the department asks that residents exercise caution, don’t turn sharply or spin their car tires on the new road surface.