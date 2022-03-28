Logan city is drafting a new ordinance for micro-mobility — the use of alternative transportation devices such as electric scooters, skateboards or bicycles. The ordinance will be proposed to the Logan City Council on April 19.
Russ Holley, the senior planner for Logan, has been part of the drafting process. He said the current ordinance on alternative transportation is obsolete and requires updated terminology and applicability.
If passed, the ordinance will legalize the use of electric transportation devices. It would also give the city the ability to specify rules and regulations for the use of electric transportation devices.
“We want to develop a legal framework in our code that can facilitate a scooter share company,” Holley said. “Like Spin, Bird or Lime. But then also be able to manage problematic areas in town through specific signage or specific regulations.”
Holley said some ideas the city wants to implement in conjunction with the ordinance may take years due to the size of the project and the need for funding. Other parts may only take a few months.
“The goal is to create better infrastructure for micro-mobility,” Holley said. “That means more bike lanes, more bike racks, charging facilities, maybe repair stands and all kinds of stuff.”
Emily Malik, Logan’s sustainability coordinator, has been part of planning the ordinance. She said implementation happens through city council.
“We are working on an education piece to help inform the public of road rules for cars and bicycles, micro-mobility safety, and to educate about what micro-mobility is and the major components of the ordinance,” Malik said.
She said some signage will be on the ground.
“Having the ability to regulate site-specific areas, we don’t have that,” Holley said. “Right now, our ordinance is just citywide. We realized that there’s different situations in different areas that need different regulation. This new ordinance will give us that flexibility.”
If the city council approves the ordinance in April, it will be voted on in the beginning of May.
“I appreciate that our team took our time to create a really solid draft ordinance that addresses alternative transportation now, and will be applicable for many years into the future,” Malik said.