Logan City Light and Power spokespersons alerted the Logan City Council to a potential power shortage that could raise costs this summer.
Director Mark Montgomery and resource director Yuqi Zhao gave a presentation to the Logan Municipal Council on Feb. 1. Zhao estimated a power shortage around 25-35 megawatts. And as Logan City’s current power contract comes to an end in March, Zhao said she and her team have yet to find sellers for the summer block at a reasonable price.
The cost of power in Logan on average has been $50 per megawatt, but the only available power to be purchased from July-September is currently averaging in the $200 range.
Currently, 10 megawatts have been purchased for April-May at a rate of $40, and October-March 2023 at a rate of $54, but no blocks of power have been purchased for June through September.
The long-term resource plan is to “hope to find power, and purchase it,” Zhao said during the presentation.
Several factors are contributing to the upcoming shortage of power. Because of COVID, coal has not been able to be delivered fast enough, according to Zhao.
The dropping water levels of Lake Powell are also contributing to the power shortage, as it is one of the main contributors of hydropower. If the lake's level drops below 3,490 ft, power cannot be generated.
Because of this power shortage, residents of Logan can expect changes to their power bills during summer months. The light and power department intends to have a cost-of-service analysis conducted.
“We haven't had any rate increases since I've been here as director,” Montgomery said, “and that’s been almost ten years. But I guarantee we're probably going to see a rate increase in the cost-of-service analysis.”
On top of that, if there is not an affordable power option, there will be an electrical energy surcharge — allowing power companies to add costs to customers on a monthly basis. “If in a month, we see our power costs more than what we budgeted for, we can wrap that per kilowatt hour and pass it on to the customers,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said this was something he hoped to avoid, but it will be something they have to do as power costs shoot through the roof.
For residential homes, this surcharge could be as little as $4-$10 a month, but for larger businesses, it could be in the thousands. These shortages are estimated to be short-term, though, as Montgomery purchased a 15-year contract with a new project called Enchant, which includes carbon capture and storage for $33 per megawatt.
“It’s a very good price,” Montgomery said, “and it helps us close that gap of where we are short.”
Zhao said if Logan city is able to join this project, future power shortages can be avoided.