Logan city will be recycling Christmas trees from Dec. 13 to Jan. 10. Lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands will not be accepted.
Emily Malik, Logan's conservation coordinator, said the locations will be emptied and taken to the green waste facility in Logan by environmental employees. Logan city has a contract with Cache County and is responsible for collecting waste.
“They end up chipping them into evergreen wood chips that we sell to the public,” Malik said. “They are five dollars per yard, which is like a big truck bed full.”
Evergreen mulch can be purchased from the green waste facility 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with limited loading from noon to 1 p.m.
Malik also added this is something Logan has been doing for a very long time.
Drop sites for "treecycling" in Logan:
Aquatic Center/Skate Park:
500 South 600 West
Bridgerland Park:
900 North 100 West
Logan Regional Hospital:
(South side of West parking lot)
1300 North 500 East
Adams Park (South Side):
475 East 500 North
USU Spectrum (North Side):
840 East 1000 North
Lundstrom Park (South of the roundabout):
1350 N 1720 E
Johansen Park:
850 East 100 North
Pioneer Park:
150 East 100 South
Recreation Center(South parking lot):
300 South 100 West
Gibbons Mount Logan Park:
1400 East 150 South
Logan Landfill:
Green Waste Facility
200 North 1400 West
In addition, Cache County also has drop-off locations. They can be found here: