Logan city will be recycling Christmas trees from Dec. 13 to Jan. 10. Lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands will not be accepted.

Emily Malik, Logan's conservation coordinator, said the locations will be emptied and taken to the green waste facility in Logan by environmental employees. Logan city has a contract with Cache County and is responsible for collecting waste. 

“They end up chipping them into evergreen wood chips that we sell to the public,” Malik said. “They are five dollars per yard, which is like a big truck bed full.”

Evergreen mulch can be purchased from the green waste facility 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with limited loading from noon to 1 p.m.

Malik also added this is something Logan has been doing for a very long time.

Drop sites for "treecycling" in Logan:

Aquatic Center/Skate Park:

500 South 600 West

Bridgerland Park:

900 North 100 West

Logan Regional Hospital:

(South side of West parking lot)

1300 North 500 East

Adams Park (South Side):

475 East 500 North

USU Spectrum (North Side):

840 East 1000 North

Lundstrom Park (South of the roundabout):

1350 N 1720 E

Johansen Park:

850 East 100 North

Pioneer Park:

150 East 100 South

Recreation Center (South parking lot):

300 South 100 West

Gibbons Mount Logan Park:

1400 East 150 South

Logan Landfill:

Green Waste Facility

200 North 1400 West

In addition, Cache County also has drop-off locations. They can be found here:

Clarkston Post Office:

100 North 150 East

Hyde Park (Lee Park):

600 West Hyde Park Lane

Hyrum City Park:

675 East 50 North

Lewiston City Park:

200 East Center Street

Mendon City Park:

100 North Main Street

Millville City Hall:

490 East 300 South

Newton Fire Station:

51 South Center Street

Nibley (Ahnder Park Parking Lot):

260 W 3200 S

North Logan (Elk Ridge Park):

1150 East 2500 North

Paradise City Park:

150 West 9000 South

Providence (Von’s Park):

350 East Center Street

Providence (Zollinger Park):

50 North 200 West

Richmond City Shops:

200 S 500 W

Trenton:

17 East Main Street

Wellsville Fire Station:

55 East Main Street

