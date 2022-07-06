Dozens of Logan roads will be impacted as the city chips and seals them over the next month.
Logan city has scheduled 76 portions of several roads to be under construction through July 29 as part of the program. The chip and seal process allows for the city to resurface the road, giving it a new life without requiring it to be fully redone.
Hart Wybrow, Logan's division manager, said the program is hoping to service as many roads as it typically does, but the seasonal labor shortage did affect planning.
“Our crew from the street division is about 17 people, and typically we hire eight to 10 seasonal employees to help with traffic control and interface with the public,” he said. “This year, like everybody, we’ve struggled to find seasonal employees. What we’ve had to do is reach out to other divisions and departments and beg for some help.”
People from the city’s facilities division are helping the crews for a few days, as is Wybrow, due to not finding enough assistance elsewhere.
Roads are serviced every six to seven years in Logan, Wybrow said, and that’s why specific roads were selected this year. The roads with the biggest portions being chipped and sealed include 200 West, 1000 West, and 1400 North.
Traffic across the city will be impacted as chipping can take one to two days depending on the street and sealing takes and additional day. Signs will appear days in advance to remind residents to move their cars off streets on the city's construction list.
Wybrow suggests people slow down on newly chipped roads to ensure safe travel before the sealing process is finished.
“We use a binding oil to spray over the top of the road, so for the most part the chips shouldn’t be moving or flipping off and breaking windows, but that’s a possibility,” he said. “People should be slowing down a little bit if they’re on a newly chipped road.”
Throughout the resurfacing process, the city asked residents via its website to make sure sprinklers don’t water the street surface for a few hours after the road is both chipped and sealed.
While the crews hope to stay to their strict schedule, weather does play a major factor in ensuring the construction process runs smoothly and efficiently.
The state’s current cement shortage is affecting several projects in the Cache Valley, including the Utah Department of Transportation’s chip and seal of Highway 91 from Smithfield to Idaho.
Wybrow said the chip and seal program in Logan was “ahead of the curve” when assembling materials for the process, which will allow them to remain on schedule for the foreseeable future.
“Obviously oil and the cost of fuel is more expensive this year than in past summers, which has an impact on our process, but we haul our chips in the winter when things are a bit slower,” he said. “And the binder we use for the chips is common and easy to get. So, we got ahead of inflation and most shortages.”
As residents prepare for their regular commutes, a map on the city’s website will be updated daily with progress reports of where roads are in the service process.
While the teams move quickly, Wybrow said he hopes citizens are patient as the month’s projects continue to ensure minimal delays in the process of fixing the dozens of roads.
“Just be patient with us,” he said. “We do our best to get in and out of there. Typically, if we close a road, we’ll accommodate people who live there, and commuters can find another route for one day and then they’ll be riding on a newly chipped road. It’s a quick process.”