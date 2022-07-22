Ville 364, formerly the EconoLodge in Logan, has provided affordable housing through the Bear River Association of Governments to those with a substantial need since early 2021. One of owners, Keith Warburton, has goals to take the former motel a step further by creating 64 additional residential units.
The current zoning for the property is commercial use, which allows for long-term use on the upper floors of the building, but not the lower, according to city planner Russ Holly. In order for more of the motel rooms to be refurbished into affordable apartments, Ville 364 would have to be rezoned.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City council discussed rezoning this property from commercial use to Town Center 1, as it is the only zoning that allows for 70 units per acre, according to Holly.
While the planning commission recommended approval for the rezone, other staff expressed concerns about future redevelopment potential, as there has always been the possibility of downsizing the zone.
According to Holly, the planning commission feels like redevelopment potential doesn’t really exist.
“They like the idea of creating some additional housing there,” Holly said.
Council Member Amy Anderson said she liked the idea of creating more affordable and attainable housing, despite the reservations others had about the change in zoning.
“We do need to recognize we have a population here that requires that support from BRAG,” Anderson said in the meeting.
According to her, there is no housing in Logan similar to that provided by Ville 364.
“If we want to serve that population, I think while it may not be the optimal way to move ahead with some zoning issues, I think this is the appropriate thing for us to do,” Anderson said.
Paul Davis, the business outreach specialist for BRAG, said there is an urgent need for this type of housing, as it offers rentals to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to find housing.
“We had over 200 homeless people at the last homeless count,” Davis said, “and we’re always seeing people here at BRAG who are in need.”