A rezone request has been made to turn the Ville 364 Apartments into housing for homeless.

Ville 364, formerly the EconoLodge in Logan, has provided affordable housing through the Bear River Association of Governments to those with a substantial need since early 2021. One of owners, Keith Warburton, has goals to take the former motel a step further by creating 64 additional residential units.

The current zoning for the property is commercial use, which allows for long-term use on the upper floors of the building, but not the lower, according to city planner Russ Holly. In order for more of the motel rooms to be refurbished into affordable apartments, Ville 364 would have to be rezoned.

