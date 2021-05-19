The Logan Municipal Council voted on Tuesday to table the resolution of building a new fire station until more information and data can be provided.
At the meeting, Fire Chief Brad Hannig gave a presentation and said the ideal location for the fire station would be in the parking lot on 100 East and Federal Avenue. This option has multiple surrounding business owners concerned about loss of parking and customers, however.
Hannig said the Federal Avenue site, which would be adjacent to the preexisting station, would be the best for four reasons: call volume, high-risk occupancy, response times and geographical distance. He also said this option was cheaper than others.
The department needs another station, he said, because many features of the old building are outdated and could be unsafe, saying the department outgrew the building size and configuration.
For parking, Hannig said spaces would be rearranged so there would still be the same number of stalls after construction.
“There’s been a lot of discussion on taking parking away,” he said. “We’re just moving it.”
Several business owners and residents spoke during the public hearing portion, with some asking for the station to be in a different location and some advocating for the parking lot location.
Jason Holmes, a real estate agent, along with other residents who spoke Tuesday evening, said he was not opposing the fire department in any way.
“I do want to applaud our public servants, fire chief and police,” he said. “This is not a storm-the-capital, defund anything.”
Holmes said changing the parking situation would drastically change things for him and 70 other businesses in that area and would “devastate” the community.
“Like most of us, we like the area because of the location in proximity to parking,” he said. “It changes everything for us.”
Jeff Keller, owner of Sunrise Cyclery, said he wanted the decision to be based on more accurate facts and transparency, and that losing parking to the new building would hurt businesses.
“To sacrifice so many businesses for the convenience of building it there, I think, is foolish and shortsighted,” he said.
Sarah Coulson, owner of Leilani Salon & Spa, said moving parking will affect her customers who are not able to walk as far, like those who are pregnant or in pain.
“I ask you to vote for our disabled and handicapped clients who are unable to walk from the other side of the walk to the businesses that support the downtown district,” she said.
Some residents spoke in favor of putting the new fire station in the parking lot, saying that the data Hannig provided about safety and timeliness was important.
Gail Yost said the information provided showed that the station needs to be in the parking lot location to save the most lives, and she wants the station as close to her as possible.
“It doesn’t do any good to have a livelihood and then get burned down,” she said.
Russ O’Donnell said he was empathetic to the surrounding stores, but asked everyone to think about how “seconds matter.”
“The firefighters sit there and practice every day to shave seconds off of their skills in order to get to you guys who are in need,” he said. “Every little task, seconds they're shaving off to make a difference.”
O’Donnell said the proposed location could make the difference for how quickly the fire department can arrive and help.
Beth Smith, CEO of the Bear River Health Department, said she feels for the local businesses but services like her department and a fire station are vital in a community.
“People don’t want you in their neighborhood until they need you, and then you’re not close enough,” she said.
The Municipal Council voted unanimously to table the resolution and so they could ask for and look at more information, including traffic studies on 100 East and other locations to be considered for the new fire station.