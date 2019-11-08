Logan Municipal Council Member Amy Anderson was recently appointed to the Utah Commission on Aging by Gov. Gary Herbert.
“I’m just pretty tickled that the governor saw my experience and felt that I would be a good fit for this,” Anderson said.
The commission was formed in 2005 as a way to help prepare state agencies and local governments as the number of older adults in the state increases, according to the commission’s executive director, Rob Ence.
The commission is made up of members who are appointed by the governor as well as community partners who represent different organizations and agencies that support elders.
Anderson, who was elected to the Municipal Council in 2017, also works for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation as director of outreach. As a council member, she participates in the Utah League of Cities and Towns, an organization that supports municipal governments across the state.
The league is one of the organizations that recommends people to serve on the commission, and when a spot recently became available, Anderson was one of the people suggested.
“There's not many things in life where sometimes all of the pieces of things you're interested in come together, and this just really seemed to be one of those moments,” Anderson said.
Ence said he hasn’t had an opportunity to meet with Anderson yet but that he anticipates she will bring an important perspective regarding the challenges local governments may face in meeting the needs of aging adults and the needs communities in Northern Utah have.
“Amy being in Logan is important,” Ence said. “Sometimes a lot of the work for these commissions gets centered around Salt Lake County. It is really important to me that we have representation from across the state.”
When it comes to serving on the commission, Anderson said she is excited to help make sure the state plan for Alzheimer's remains a priority. She is also looking forward to helping with efforts geared specifically to the unique challenges older adults in rural areas face.