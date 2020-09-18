The City of Logan is asking residents to make sure COVID-19 face masks don’t end up in recycling bins.
“While we appreciate that so many residents are wearing masks, we are seeing an increase in masks being disposed of in recycling containers (also as litter),” a statement from the city reads. Disposable “masks are NOT recyclable.”
Masks should be disposed of in the garbage, the city states, preferably in a tied bag.
“We take the health and safety of our employees and those at (paper recycling contractor) Mountain Fiber very seriously,” the city states. “With increasing cases in our community, we ask for everyone’s cooperation to make SURE that masks are being disposed of properly.”