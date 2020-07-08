In a unanimous vote, the Logan Municipal Council voted to delay enactment on the city’s plastic bag ban once again on Tuesday.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council voted to delay enacting the ban until July 31 to give the Solid Waste Advisory Board more time to design a countywide proposal to incentivize businesses to limit single-use plastics. But due to the coronavirus crisis and the focus on SWAB’s green waste program, conversation in regard to the single-use plastic bags stalled.
Now, the council has picked Jan. 1, 2021, as the day the citywide ban will go into effect. Councilmember Jeannie Simmonds said the decision to delay was to give SWAB time to get businesses onboard with the alternate plastic bag plan throughout the county before the Jan. 1 deadline.
“The issue that created the consideration of the ban has not changed,” said Mayor Holly Daines, who’s also a member of the Solid Waste Advisory Board. “The bags are still blowing. And, again, we are doing some mitigation against that, which does have some cost to it.”
In response to complaints from residents in Idaho about trash from the North landfill being blown onto their property during windstorms, the mayor spoke of new fences being designed to capture the waste before it can be swept into fields and blown across the boarder.