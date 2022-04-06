The Logan City Library will be celebrating its 106th birthday with a ceremony to honor new beginnings later this month.
In a news release Tuesday, Mayor Holly Daines invited the public to attend a ceremony for the new and soon-to-be improved library on Monday, April 18, at 11:30 a.m. The groundbreaking will be held on the plaza at City Hall, on the west side of the construction site.
Daines announced she will be giving a gift at the ceremony, and generous contributions will be announced. These special donations, according to the news release, will allow the city to add special features to enhance the new library.
Though the new library will remain in the same location, the building is planned to receive many upgrades. The release states the new library will be a 35,000-square-foot building with “beautiful views of the mountains through the stunning glass windows.”
There will also be outdoor terraces, a children's area, community meeting rooms available to the public, quiet spaces for reading and a special collections area.
According to the release, the new building's vertical approach will provide more space for an outdoor library plaza and increased parking.
The construction of the library is estimated to take around 16 months. During this time, residents are encouraged to continue using the library services at the Logan City Service Center.
“Three cheers for the library staff,” Daines said during Tuesday's Logan City Council meeting. “And the other staff that are helping. They’ll be excited to get underway.”