After a new state law forced it to allow accessory dwelling units in at least some parts of Logan, the Municipal Council has unanimously voted to allow them everywhere but a limited area around USU.
“This was not easy,” Council Member Tom Jensen said. “We spent a lot of hours reading dozens of emails and I appreciate that. I’ve spent a lot of time talking with a large range of people — Realtors, bankers, officials. We can always add neighborhoods, but it’s hard to subtract any if we don’t like them.”
Ordinance 21-14, which amends chapter 17.37 of the Logan municipal code, was passed after a 5-0 council vote at its Tuesday meeting. Out of five maps council members were presented with, they decided to go with MC1, which created a small buffer disallowing ADUs around Utah State University from 1400 North to 300 South and 200 East to 1600 East. This puts 3,703 homes and 3,395 acres eligible for ADU construction.
To be considered eligible for an ADU, homes must be located on a 6,000 square-foot lot or greater, must be a single family home and be the “primary dwelling” of the owner. Residents must also have a landlord license.
Logan has not allowed ADUs in recent years, but HB 82 from this year's legislative session restricted city's options to disallow them. Since HB 82 only dictated that 33% of Logan needed to be eligible for ADUs, the council thought it would be best to start smaller. An amendment was added to the ordinance stating they would revisit the issue in 18 months to see if ADU construction needed to be extended.
Residents who were in support of citywide ADUs attended the meeting with signs displaying the phrases “city-wide is fair” and “Hillcrest for ADUs.” While the council acknowledged the large support for citywide ADUs, they had received an influx of phone calls and emails from Adams neighborhood residents expressing their worry about ADUs.
“There are a lot of people who are strongly opinionated about this in both ways with every neighborhood we’ve talked to,” said Council Chair Mark Anderson. “It’s a tough discussion to have.”
While the council also recognized the additional housing that ADUs could bring, Anderson said there needed to be room for additional housing first, which Logan does not have. Requirements for starting an ADU can be difficult, which was another reason for the agreement to start small. Council members also worried about turnover, parking and what Council Member Jeannie Simmonds called “bad actors.”
“This has been very difficult for me to understand and deal with," she said. "I have seen a lot of bad actors in this town. There are a lot of really not-great landlords and a lot of places that I would shudder to have my child live in. I want to increase density and opportunities, but I’ve also seen these bad actors. I’ve also seen the difficulty in regulating that. We have to be able to review whether or not people are actually getting a license, getting their unit expected and being good actors in our community.”
The ADU ordinance will take effect as soon as it is approved and signed by Anderson and Mayor Holly Daines.