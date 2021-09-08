The Logan Municipal Council revealed plans for the city's new library design at its meeting Tuesday.
"I believe the design we presented represents an amazing building," Council Member Jeannie Simmonds said. "It will not only be a place of learning engagement, but a place you’ll want to go in and sit."
The plans call for the updated library to be built on the same 255 N. Main site as the current one. The library will operate out of a temporary site at 950 W. 600 North during its construction.
Hacker Design and Design West teamed up with Logan to create a library that aims not only to fit in with the architecture of Main Street but also not distract from the foliage and landscaping in the area.
The building will have three stories, with the ground floor being for children, the second for teens, and the third for adults. The plan includes indoor park spaces and reading nooks for children as well as an outdoor terrace, public computers and a community space.
The library will also be rotated to better connect Main Street with the plaza between the building and Logan City Hall and will reconfigure the city hall and library parking lots to add an additional 42 spaces to the area.
Hacker’s mission statement for the project is to “create a place that is welcoming, flexible, inspiring, and cost effective while enriching a connection between people and their community; to make a destination for Logan that enhances the Civic Center and promotes activity along Main Street.”
While the total cost of the project is yet to be determined, $3 million in redevelopment agency funds were allocated under former Mayor Craig Petersen, and last year $1 million was allocated for design. About $803,500 has been approved for appropriation funds.
As of now, the current Logan Library is scheduled to close to the public in December so staff can pack up the collection and move it to a temporary space. Library services will work out of the city's service center at 950 West and 600 North to supply curbside pickup and an online database to the community.
Library Director Karen Clark also stated that the library would make visits to residents for read-alongs and book checkouts. Most of the collection will be stored away during construction so options will be limited.
In February the building will be demolished and construction will begin in March of 2022. The project is expected to be completed by March of 2023.
The project was designed and approved at meetings over video conferencing while the COVID pandemic put employees in lockdown during 2020.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Hacker,” Simmonds said of the process. “They responded to our requests, our questions, our concerns.”
Simmonds expressed her excitement about the color palettes of the library, which include gray brick and muted colors to represent the streets, foliage and mountains of the valley.
Local architects and construction companies are expected to help with construction. In addition, the Municipal Council and design teams listened to public input to enhance civic activity.
“It’s going to be a great community center. I’m really excited about it,” Clark said. “People always say ‘It’s gonna happen in the next five years,’ and this time it’s true.”