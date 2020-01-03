The Logan Parks and Recreation Department is hosting two public open houses to gather resident input for updating the Comprehensive Parks, Trails, Recreation, and Open Space Plan.
The first open house is Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the community room at City Hall, 290 N. 100 West. The second open house is Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 p.m. in the Tournament Room at the Logan River Golf Course, 550 West 1000 South.
The current Comprehensive Plan was adopted by the City Council in 2016 and is available on the City’s website at pr.loganutah.org.
Residents may also give written comments by completing a short, one-page questionnaire. When a completed questionnaire is received you will receive a free one-day pass to the Logan Aquatic Center or the Logan Community Recreation Center. The deadline for receiving questionnaires is March 31, 2020. For information, contactt the department at 716-9250