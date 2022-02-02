The Logan City Police Department proposed an increase in fines for parking violations during the Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday.
Parking violations currently have a fine of $20 to $25 within the first 10 days, and $40 to $45 after 10 days. The new fine would be $35 within 10 days and $55 after 10 days.
This increase is largely due to a decision by police to no longer continue with their current software provider for parking enforcement.
“There have been two separate incidents where we’ve been left without the services that we paid for, for months at a time,” said Police Chief Gary Jensen, explaining the failure to provide services was a poor reflection on Logan city.
The new software provider will utilize plate-centric technology, rendering the telephones the parking enforcement officers use as scanning devices that read license plates and provide information about the owner of the vehicle.
Though relatively similar in cost, Jensen said the new software was "far and away better" than the old — providing more opportunities and options for Logan city and its citizens.
“For example, if I had a permit for my car, and I had a guest coming over, I can go online and I can change the permit for my vehicle to their vehicle,” Jensen said.
Currently, there are around 300 citations that have gone unpaid. The new software company would take the responsibility of seeking payment out of the hands of the records clerk.
“This software will automatically generate a response to the registered owners and address of that vehicle,” Jensen said, “which is something that the sooner we get on, they find that the bill gets paid.”
Additionally, parking fines haven’t been reviewed in the past 10 years and, according to Jensen, inflation has made the current fines minimal.
Other cities have a three-tiered system when it comes to parking fines, with a base fee that increases up to three times if a person fails to pay. The proposed plan only includes two tiers.
“We quite frankly don’t want to manage three tiers,” Jensen said. “We would like it to be a fine and a late fee.”
Jensen mentioned police are trying to stay in touch with the community.
“We want it to be a fee that represents the notion of ‘Hey, don’t park here. Do the right thing. Keep our city moving and keep our businesses alive,’” Jensen said.
The council discussed doubling the fines, but Jensen mentioned this new plan was in no way to make money, as the police department is not its own entity as it relates to finances. He said he wanted the plan to be revenue neutral.
“We don’t want to overburden the city residents and visitors to town with such exorbitant costs that it backfires on the citizens,” Jensen said.