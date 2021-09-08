The city announced a new donation for Logan's Center Block Plaza project on Tuesday.
The Emma Eccles Jones Foundation will contribute a $200,000 grant for the upcoming downtown plaza, and the city will name the plaza's water feature after Eccles Jones.
"Emma Eccles Jones has longstanding ties to Cache Valley and was Northern Utah’s first kindergarten teacher in 1926 after receiving a degree from Teachers College at Columbia University," the city stated in a press release. "The water feature, where children, families and others can come together to enjoy summer fun and splash through the fountain, will be named for the Emma Eccles Jones Foundation in recognition of its generous support."
Spencer F. Eccles, a trustee of the foundation, said: “I am confident that Aunt Em would have been thrilled to support the redevelopment of downtown Logan. This Center Block Plaza will provide a wonderful new space for the community to gather for concerts,enjoy ice skating and fire pits in the winter, and waterplay in the hot summer months.”
Mayor Holly Daines said the city is grateful to the foundation and other donors who have contributed to the project.
"The significant private contributions we have received will allow us to offset costs of the plaza and make our downtown development funds stretch much further," Daines stated in the media release.
Logan has now received $1.5 million of its $2 million goal for plaza donations. The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation has pledged to contribute the last $250,000 of that goal should the city reach $1.75 million, the media release states.
"The water feature, which will feature lights and music, will use high-tech nozzles and jets. The splash pad will have a seasonal water budget of 1 million gallons of water from Memorial Day until mid-September," the city states. "To put that into perspective, a typical home in Logan uses an average of 35,000 gallons per month during that same time period. That means the splash pad would utilize the same amount of water as eight homes during those months."