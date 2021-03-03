The Logan Community Recreation Center has reopened all of its gyms and locker rooms as coronavirus transmission rates have eased up.
As of Tuesday, all gyms and locker rooms at the Rec Center, 195 S. 100 West, are open to the public. Masks are required when entering and exiting the building and when walking in the hallways. Masks are not required when working out.
For more information concerning this or other Logan Parks and Recreation Department programs or facilities, call (435)716-9250 or stop by 195 S. 100 West, Logan, or visit pr.loganutah.org.