The Milken Institute has recognized Logan as the top economically performing small city in the nation in their 2022 report.
This moves Logan’s metropolitan statistical area up one spot on the list from 2021 — it was recognized as the second top performing small city in last year’s report.
The report places emphasis on jobs, wages and high-tech growth. Logan ranked second-place overall in high-tech industry diversity. Along with that, Cache Valley ranked fifth in one-year job growth, eighth in five-year job growth, second in one-year wage growth, and fifth in five-year wage growth.
Mayor Holly Daines said this growth and success in the Logan area is due to the homegrown businesses that have turned into worldwide companies.
“Cache Valley is such a wonderful place to live that they want to stay and do business here,” Daines said.
With these companies staying where they originated, Logan faces the challenge of dealing with this fast-paced growth, according to Daines. Though she is honored Logan has been recognized, Daines acknowledged the challenges that come with such recognition.
Utah State University, Conservice, Logan Regional Hospital, Gossner Foods, and Icon were listed as the valley’s major employers.
“Most recently, however, two aerospace manufacturing companies, Electric Power Systems and Charon Technologies, settled to expand in Logan, attracted by access to its engineering talent pool and proximity to Logan’s research universities, as well as quality of life,” the report stated.
The report also noted that Logan benefits from being surrounded by USU, Bridgerland Tech, and Weber State University because of a “continuous pipeline of well-prepared graduates.”
Though, a liability listed on the report stated the city has low housing affordability compared to other cities with similar economic and demographic profiles.
Daines mentioned this is a problem that anybody who lives in Cache Valley is aware of.
“We need the number of homes to catch up with the market, and prices to come down,” she said.
Some members of the Logan and Cache Valley community are not quick to celebrate this recognition. Daines mentioned that while some people have expressed their concerns of growth, much of that growth is coming from the valley itself.
“A lot of our growth comes from our own children and grandchildren,” Daines said. “And we want and need good paying jobs for them so they can stay here if they would like.”