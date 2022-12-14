After striking what he described as an inadequately marked road hazard, Logan resident Johnathan Haycock says his vehicle incurred more than $800 worth of damage that the city has declined to cover.
On Oct. 18, after dropping his kids off at Bridger Elementary, Haycock said he was headed home when he ran over a manhole cover near the school.
“I was coming back the same way that I’ve driven … I don’t know how many times because we’ve lived here almost five years now, and there’s a manhole right in front of the park,” Haycock said. “I drove over it, as I’ve done several times, and the manhole cover shot out. My rear-passenger tire went down, popped, and the manhole shattered the rim.”
Haycock said after immediately contacting the police to file a report, a few nearby Logan city workers came over to see what had happened. According to Haycock, the workers told him the manhole cover was one of several on a list that needed to be fixed but had been delayed due to a concrete shortage.
Haycock said he had seen a singular cone on the manhole cover during prior drives, but on the day of the incident there was no signage.
Haycock was advised by the police to contact the city’s legal department, which he did. After contacting them, Haycock said he received a call from the city’s insurance adjustor informing him the city would not be paying for the entirety of his vehicle's repairs. Haycock said the city claimed they had done due diligence by placing a traffic cone and they were not responsible for the cone being removed.
Haycock said he attempted to recoup some of the money again and was told by the city there was nothing else it was going to do. Haycock then reached out to numerous media outlets, which resulted in Cache Valley Daily publishing one of his messages as a letter to the editor.
“I received an email back from the mayor saying someone from the city would be in contact with me to make this right,” Haycock said. “Ironically, the same day I received that phone call Cache Valley published that letter. “
Haycock said the city then told him if he agreed to not take the case any further, they would give him $250. He informed the city last week that he would not be accepting the offer.
“It felt like a ginormous slap to the face,” Haycock said.
According to Haycock, when he passed by the area a few days later, pop-up barricades and caution tape had been placed around the manhole. He also said within three days of the new barricades being placed, concrete had been poured to fix the issue.
An official at Logan city declined to comment on the incident, due to the inability to reach a resolution between the two parties.
