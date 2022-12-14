hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After striking what he described as an inadequately marked road hazard, Logan resident Johnathan Haycock says his vehicle incurred more than $800 worth of damage that the city has declined to cover.

On Oct. 18, after dropping his kids off at Bridger Elementary, Haycock said he was headed home when he ran over a manhole cover near the school.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.