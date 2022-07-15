Logan residents will likely see a surcharge on their July energy bills, according to city officials.
The city is currently asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy as it gets hotter and there is higher demand, specifically in the evenings. Logan is currently having trouble with paying market power rates, Power and Light Director Mark Montgomery said, because the city’s need is exceeding the energy it has under contract.
“A certain amount of our energy is under contract with power purchase agreements and those costs are fixed and steady, but over the last decade it’s almost impossible to find contract power that is baseload, so in the summer when demand increases with lower supply, prices go up,” he said. “The less power we have to buy on the open market, the cheaper the cost.”
Baseload power is needed when wind and solar energy are not available. Montgomery said the surcharge is likely to hit this summer because of current usage. He said last summer the city adjusted to cover and ate the costs, using the reserves to deal with over-budget costs.
“We haven’t passed the cost on to customers in several years, but we’re in a power market that will begin doing that probably within the month,” Montgomery said.
According to the city’s website the surcharge’s purpose is to maintain financial stability when unexpected events occur which increase energy costs.
Emily Malik, Logan’s sustainability programs coordinator, said this summer has some unique circumstances contributing to the current market costs of energy.
“We always try to encourage people to use energy wisely but this summer, market power rates are increasing,” she said. “And global circumstances, like supply chain shortages and employee shortages, made it so some projects that were supposed to be online aren’t, so there’s a great demand for market power.”
She said some projects and power plants are not working at capacity because of the lack of employees.
The city is asking residents to voluntarily “take energy action” in its "Turn It Up, Turn It Off" campaign by turning up air conditioning units a few degrees when temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
It is also suggesting people don’t use their larger appliances — including dishwashers, ovens, washers and dryers — between 4 p.m. and 8 or 9 p.m. when the energy demand is at its highest.
The campaign has mainly been using social media to educate residents on the costs associated with their energy usage. Malik said this is all voluntary and encourages residents to try it and see if it’s something that can be worked into their schedules over time.
“Residents should try it out,” she said. “None of this is mandatory, we’re not trying to tell people how to live, but we are asking them to try to defer things, like cooking with an oven or doing their laundry later in the evening or in the early morning. If one person, or 20 or 100 people, take these actions, it may not seem like a lot, but it will make an impact.”
Another option she suggested was getting a smart thermostat that reduces air conditioning in accordance with people’s schedules.
Montgomery said this advice isn’t strictly for residents and the city is practicing what it’s preaching.
“All city buildings and offices, the mayor has asked to turn the thermostat up, so it isn’t as cool in the offices and they’ve put motion sensors, so the lights kick off automatically,” he said. “We’re conserving energy, so residents aren’t alone in these requests.”
The city is also preparing to do a cost-of-service analysis, he said, and is contemplating beginning time of use rates. While the plan is not finalized, it would mean Logan residents would have to pay more to use energy at certain times of the day.
“During our peak times, from 5 to 7 or 4 to 9 in the evening, people come home and blast the AC and put their laundry in or plug in their Tesla’s and that is a huge load,” he said. “That increase puts us out on open market pricing and costs the city a bunch of money to purchase and supply the power. If we can get residents to think about the time of use, that encourages people to use it when power is not so expensive, so rates overall are lower.”
Montgomery said some Logan residents have commented on the "Turn It Up, Turn It Off" posts telling the Logan Power and Light department to prepare and plan for increased energy usage. The city has planned, he said, but unforeseeable complications and conditions have contributed to the current circumstances.
“That’s a complaint I see, and my response is that we are constantly on the lookout for baseload power, and it isn’t available,” he said. “All that’s available is wind and solar, so that makes it a little difficult. Our peak loads are at night and there is no solar energy available then to keep costs down.”
Malik said the demand for energy is high across the country and the increased costs is not strictly an issue for Logan. Because demand varies, the cost for megawatts can double or triple in the summer.
As July’s hot temperatures continue to hit Logan, Montgomery suggested residents be cognizant of their energy usage and costs while the city does the same.
“We will continue with our mission to provide energy at a reasonable cost and we’re constantly working to move our portfolio to more carbon-free, renewable resources, but there are limitations to doing that,” he said. “We’re doing what we can, so anything the public can do to assist us with conservation is helpful.”