The Utah Transportation last Friday approved $52 million in funding to help improve traffic flow on Main Street in Logan and neighboring towns.
No project specifics are tied to the funding, but local officials say many options will be reviewed.
Securing the funding took effort from Cache County Executive David Zook, Logan Mayor Holly Daines, Rep. Dan Johnson (R-Logan) and Sen. Chris Wilson (R-Logan).
“Logan’s Main Street has been ranked very high in terms of statewide projects for funding, but there was never an amount attached to that,” Daines said. “We just knew we needed to do a project to help Logan’s Main Street.”
At the Nov. 19 meeting, both Daines and Zook expressed their views of how important Main Street is to Cache Valley’s economy and growth and why they believed a second look by the commission was needed.
The Utah Legislature posted its transportation improvement fund project list in April of 2021. After discovering Logan wasn’t on the list for project approval, the four local officials pleaded with UDOT and the Transportation Committee to look at the data again, especially because the project previously was ranked eighth on the state priority list.
“That list basically constrained UDOT funding for like the next ten years, so if we weren’t on that, then we were just out for quite some time,” added Daines. “They do anticipate that this funding is really on the far side of that. We’re probably talking nine, ten years.”
Wilson is the chair of the Senate Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, which approves the UDOT budget. Daines called him an instrumental part of getting the Main Street project through. Johnson sits on the Transportation Interim Committee and the House Transportation Committee and was able to help get UDOT to take a second look as well.
“It’s kinda one of those things where we’re uniformed and working together, and that’s one thing that UDOT really looks for on projects in the community,” Wilson said. “They feel that if everyone’s bought in, they can spend more resources on that project. That was something that we worked on the last six, eight months. Getting $52 million is huge for Logan.”
Wilson, along with Zook, also credited Commissioner Rhonda Menlove of the Utah Transportation Commission for listening to the needs of Cache representatives.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of meetings with them and to communicate the growth we’re having here in Cache Valley … I was able to have an audience. I think we were able to get a number of UDOT projects in our community, not only in Cache but in Rich County, moved up on their radar,” Wilson said.
Daines said that all UDOT projects have to have environmental studies conducted prior to the start of the project. The Main Street project, which looks at traffic capacity from 1200 South to 2500 North, will be designed with the environmental study in mind.
“We’ve been very mindful of that so we didn’t have to redo any part of the environmental study and can go forward. That will be the next step,” Daines said.
The next step will include both the environmental review and operational analysis, including a public input process. In addition to UDOT, the study will be paid by the City of Logan and the Cache Metropolitan Planning Commission.
“This is a huge step forward toward fixing our Main Street traffic congestion,” Zook said. “This wouldn’t have happened without the coordinated support of so many people, including our local legislators Senator Wilson and Representative Johnson, Mayor Daines, our CMPO, Commissioner Menlove, and the staff at UDOT.”
Since the project is still far off, the funds provided could increase or decrease depending on the circumstances. Daines said the most important factor is being on the list.
“At least there’s a commitment and money allocated for us. It may change over the course of getting to the actual project, but we’re delighted that we’re back on the list with a certain amount set aside for us and we can keep moving to work with what the appropriate project might be,” she said.