All Logan offices and the landfill will be closed on Christmas Eve. The Library and Community Recreation Center will close early at 2 p.m. Garbage and recycling will be collected on a regular schedule.
On Christmas Day, all Logan offices, Logan Landfill, Community Recreation Center and Logan Library will be closed and there will be no garbage or recycling collection.
Wednesday and Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 26. Please make sure to have your cans out by 7 a.m., as normal collection routes may not be followed.
For general information about holiday closures, please call (435)716-9000 or dial 311.