The Logan City Environmental Department has announced that it will be placing dumpsters at the county drop site locations again on Oct. 5 for fall cleanup.
Dumpsters will remain at these locations through Nov. 1. A list of drop sites can be found at loganutah.org/government/departments/environmental/recycling/recycling_drop_sites.php.
Residents can still bring green waste to the Logan City Green Waste Facility located at 153 N. 1400 West in Logan for free. This facility is open year-round, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curbside greenwaste collection service is also available for $5 per month for residents in Hyde Park, Hyrum, Millville, Nibley, Logan, North Logan, Providence, River Heights, Smithfield and Wellsville. Curbside green waste containers are emptied weekly from March 23 through Nov. 20 for the 2020 season.