As a precautionary measure due to the threat of the coronavirus, the City of Logan will close the Logan Library and Logan Community Recreation Center to the public beginning Saturday, March 14. The anticipated reopen date is Monday, March 30.
The city reiterated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic will not impact most infrastructure. Water, electricity, garbage collection and snow removal will continue operating normally.
Officials are reminding residents to use 911 services for emergencies only. People who are feeling sick but not in immediate danger should attempt to connect with their doctors, clinics or hospitals via phone or online before seeking in-person treatment to prevent unnecessary exposure to the virus or stress to the health care system.
Logan Library
Due dates of all items will be extended through March 30, 2020. The book drops will be open so you may return your items. Holds will also be held at the library for you until the library reopens. The library Pick-It-Up Service will continue to be available for any patron wanting to pick up holds.
Staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take your items to patrons' cars. Please have your library card available to show the staff member. Call (435)716-9121 when you are parked on the south side of the library in front of the signs on the gate to the dumpster.
There are many digital services available through Logan Library. For more info, online storytimes and other videos, visit http://library.loganutah.org/.
Logan Community Recreation Center:
Cleaning of the Logan Community Recreation Center will take place while the facility is closed, and staff will be available at the front desk to answer community questions. They can be reached at (435)716-9422.
The Jr. Jazz and men’s basketball programs have been postponed until further notice.
All aerobics classes are cancelled March 14-30.
The final public input community meeting regarding the Dog Friendly Parks Pilot program has been rescheduled to April 15.
The spring parks and trails cleanup project will still take place as scheduled.
All other city buildings will remain open at this time. Residents are encouraged to use online services or phone calls wherever possible. Many city services are available on the website at www.loganutah.org.
Utility payments can be made online, over the phone by calling (435)716-9208, or deposited in the utility payment drop box in the Logan City Hall parking lot (290 N., 100 West). For questions, call (435)716-9000.
Due to a software conversion, the Utility Billing Office and the online bill pay website will be unavailable from about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19, to about 1 p.m. Friday, March 20.
The Logan Municipal Council will meet as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can watch the meeting live on the Valley Channel (17) or on the City of Logan Facebook page. Per the governor’s recommendation to keep gatherings to under 100 people and to allow for social distancing, the city will have a secondary room available with a livestream at City Hall.
The city is working with the Bear River Health Department to keep informed of best practices. Please check their website at http://brhd.org/coronavirus. It is an accurate source of up-to-date information and provides excellent tips on keeping yourself healthy.