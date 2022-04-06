After serving as Logan’s city attorney for nearly 18 years, Kymber Housley is stepping away from the position. The city’s current assistant attorney, Craig Carlston, will be stepping into his place.
Housley said he was extremely lucky to have worked and lived in Logan. As he approaches retirement, he reflected on all of the people who he has met through his job as city attorney.
“I have had a wonderfully fulfilling career,” Housley said. “Now, I am looking forward to the next phase of life, while still maintaining the relationships I have made in and outside the city.”
The leadership of the city's legal department, Housley said, is being placed into Carlston's capable hands. For the time being, Housley will continue to work part-time to help with this change in leadership, but won’t be working more than 15 hours a week.
“I will do my best to make this a smooth transition,” he said.
At Tuesday's municipal council meeting, Mayor Holly Daines presented Housley with an award for his service to the city. Carlston was later sworn into office.
“Craig is well-experienced and the ideal person to move into this job,” Daines said.
Carlston has spent the last seven years working for the city, and said he is honored and humbled in replacing Housley.
“I promise to do my best to this city in this position,” Carlston said. “I’ll work hard, exercise good judgement, and always work with the city.”