In the summer of 1977, Jed Al-Imari first took a job with the city of Logan’s Parks and Recreation department. Within three months, he’d transitioned to the Street/Storm Water department, where he remained for over 40 years until his last day on Monday.
“I work with a lot of awesome people that really know what they’re doing,” said the 62-year-old Logan native. “They’re very skilled in what they do. Just good people and very talented people. I’ve been amazed at the things that I have learned from other people here.”
Some of Al-Imari’s co-workers say the feeling is mutual.
“We will obviously lose a lot of a lot of history and institutional knowledge,” said Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt. “Usually if we have any historical questions on streets or stormwater, canals or curbs and gutters, sidewalks, roads, any of those, Jed’s the one we usually go to.”
Ahead of the storm
In his tenure with Logan, the job changed. Al-Imari watched the city double in size, and the work to keep up with the growth followed.
“It’s almost like he’s on the clock 24 hours a day to respond to anything,” Lindhardt said, “at night, at any time.”
Al-Imari said he’d had to adapt to keep up, but he didn’t mind.
“I think it’s just how I grew up,” Al-Imairi said. “If you’re going to do something, do it right; do it right the first time and do your best job. That’s one thing that I try and stress here is, do the best you can.”
His attention to detail is something Al-Imari is known for.
Contractors whose work is not up to snuff have been rejected.
When winter hits and there’s snow in the forecast, Al-Imari and the rest of the snow removal division pull even longer hours.
While many husbands have been kicked to the sofa after marital spats, Al-Imari chose to sleep in his den to set his alarm for every hour if a storm was rolling in so he’d be ready to send out the troops, armed with parkas and winter boots, to fire up the trucks to clear the roads throughout the city.
“I never want to be behind the storm, because then it’s a lot more work,” he said. “You know, it’s tough to get up in the middle of the night and start making phone calls to all these guys. Maybe they just got home, and they’ve been in bed for a couple hours, and you need them back. They’re dedicated employees. And that’s one thing that I really appreciated working here.”
The next chapter
Typically, the city hosts an open house celebration for retiring employees, but this won’t be the case for Al-Imari due to the pandemic. Not one to seek out the spotlight, he doesn’t mind, though he’s grateful for all the lessons he’s learned in his 43 years with Logan.
Though Al-Imari’s time with the city is done, he’s not one to sit back. His next step? Working with the local chapter of Neighborhood Housing Solutions, a nonprofit that helps families build affordable homes.
“I like what it stands for and, and (how it’s) helping people get into homes,” he said. “And so I’ll go and work with them for a few years.”
When he’s not busy at work or tinkering around the house, Al-Imari and his wife look forward to spending time with their two sons who currently live in Phoenix, Arizona.