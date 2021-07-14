Local prosecutor Tony Baird was appointed as the interim county attorney after a unanimous vote from Cache County Council on Tuesday.
“I will make you this commitment: That we’ll just keep the boat pointed in the right direction,” Baird said. “And that’s going to be easy because … I work with great people.”
In addition to assisting in the day-to-day operations of the Cache County Attorney’s Office, County Chair Gina Worthen said appointing an interim attorney was also positive for the community.
It’s “good for the public to see someone at the helm,” Worthen said. “Especially if something awful were to happen, heaven forbid.”
During the council meeting, Worthen said the process had begun to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former County Attorney James Swink. A letter has recently been sent to Cache County Republican Party Chair Chris Booth, and the central committee of the party had been invited to submit three names to the County Council, Worthen said.
As of Tuesday, according to the Cache GOP website, the candidates for the position are deputy attorneys Dane Murray, Jacob Gordan and John Luthy. A special election is set for Aug. 4 at Sky View High School. Applications for the position are being accepted through 5 p.m. July 16.
During the meeting, Worthen said Baird had not applied but was willing to serve in the interim. Worthen anticipated a new county attorney would be selected at the County Council meeting on Aug. 10.
During the meeting, Baird gave a brief update regarding personnel at the Attorney’s Office and shared a bit of his history there, having served under three county attorneys since December 1997.
“I have not been to my job one day in my whole career that I haven’t enjoyed what I do,” Baird said. “I love what I do — I love my job.”
In addition to the hiring of two new prosecutors, Baird said the hiring process was in motion for a civil attorney position.
“There’s great need for that,” Baird said.
Baird also said prosecutor Barbara Lachmar had given notice of her retirement to take place later this year, which he described as a “big loss” to the office.
“She’s just a wonderful prosecutor,” Baird said. “She has this great talent, this great ability to really connect with people, and that’s why she’s such a good trial attorney.”
Nevertheless, Baird said he was excited about the future and was confident the council would appoint someone to “carry the torch.”