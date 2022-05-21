The Logan City Parks and Recreation department continues to face labor shortages — primarily in the parks division.
For the past three years, labor shortages within the department have increased. This March, the department reached out to the community to ask for help, and while things are starting to look better, they would still like to see higher levels of employment.
According to the department's director, Russ Akina, the labor shortage has gotten better over the past 60 days, and many of the facilities he was initially concerned about — such as the Logan Aquatic Center — will be adequately staffed. Public park bathrooms that were not being cleaned as often are now being cleaned at least once a day.
“We’re definitely doing better but behind in terms of where we would be in the start of a regular year,” Akina said.
Though many of the crucial issues faced by the department have been improved, Akina said there are not enough employees within the parks division to do maintenance for Logan's public areas.
One of the biggest positions the city is trying to fill is lawn mowers, and many park strips are not being maintained. Along with that, weeds are overtaking many of the city's flower beds, according to Akina.
In an attempt to solve some of these issues, the city is reaching out to the community in search of volunteers to help with some of these tasks.
“Volunteers could pick up litter in the parks,” Akina said. “That helps a lot when we have to mow.”
Volunteers can also help by taking black trash cans to the curbside for pick-up in public areas.
If labor shortages don't decrease soon, Akina said current employees' schedules might need to be adjusted as a strategy to get everything done.
"If they don't entirely go away we'll have to mix up our routine," he said
Though these shortages have been around for some time in the department, Akina does not know why they have increased over the past few years.
“It seems to be quite more unique than we have ever experienced before,” Akina said. “I think almost everyone is in the same boat.”