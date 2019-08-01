The yellow and green “Cox for Governor” RV has been making its way through Cache County this week.
By Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and his campaign team will have visited every incorporated city and town in the county, from Amalga to Wellsville, as part of his campaign tour around the state.
“I think it is wonderful. It’s reaching out and getting back to the people,” said Julie Buxton, a resident of Cornish who came to meet Cox on Wednesday afternoon.
Other valley residents shared similar thoughts.
“I don’t remember when, if ever, we’ve had a major candidate for political office come to Trenton,” said Rob Smith, whose family hosted the lieutenant governor’s visit to their town.
Smith said having a candidate for governor visit his town helped him feel his voice was actually being heard.
“We all go to political things and we go down to Salt Lake a lot, but to have a politician come onto our own turf, so to speak, it makes a difference,” Smith said.
During their visit to the valley, Cox, his wife, Abby, their daughter Emma Kate, and his campaign team participated in service projects such as laying rocks at a historic cabin in Newton and painting the Block A at Utah State University.
Shelby Frauen-Riddle works in the admissions office at USU and suggested painting the A as a Logan service project to the campaign.
“I love the idea that service is so much a part of the campaign,” Frauen-Riddle said. “I think it really speaks to how he would be as a leader and as a governor. He is not just showing up and shaking hands, he is actually in the trenches and doing the work that the community needs.”
Frauen-Riddle said although she is a Democrat, Cox is still a candidate she supports and would consider voting for in next year’s election.
“I think that speaks (volumes) that he is able to appeal to a lot of different people,” Frauen-Riddle said.
The service projects and community visits are part of what Cox said he is doing to run a “different kind of campaign.” He said although he began his campaign already having name recognition, he thinks the idea could work for a lesser-known candidate as well.
“People care about their communities. People don’t like politics,” Cox said. “But if you show up and say, ‘Hey we are going to build a fence or paint a bowery,’ people will show up for that.”
Although Cox still has more than half the cities and towns in the state to visit — Wellsville is stop 101 out of 248 — he said he has noticed reoccurring concerns in the rural communities he has visited. These include growth, affordable housing and road maintenance.
“If you don’t keep these roads up, if they reach a point of catastrophic failure, the cost of replacing them versus the cost of maintaining them is significantly higher,” Cox said. “That is one area where the policy ideas are starting to come together.”
He also said he has been surprised by the interest rural Utahns have in the inland port.
“I thought that was just a Salt Lake City issue, Cox said. “But I have been asked about it in so many small towns and people are really interested in the inland port and what is happening there and how it is good for Utah and will it have any impact on rural.”
Cornish Mayor Matt Leak said he appreciates Cox making the effort to get a feel for what “grassroots Utahns” care about.
“Sometimes a lot of candidates focus on the majority voters, but everyone has a voice.” Leak said.