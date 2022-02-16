Mayor Holly Daines addressed the state of Logan city at Tuesday's municipal council meeting, updating citizens on accomplishments made this past year as well as new projects on the horizon.
As for the city’s future, Daines reported the local economy is doing well and budgets for the city are balanced despite conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have excellent reserves and all critical funds for a rainy day,” Daines said, “and this current fiscal year we allocated more money towards capital and infrastructure projects than ever before.”
She mentioned, however, that Logan is facing some unknowns, with its employment rate being the lowest in the entire country. Additionally, Daines said recent unanticipated changes to the availability of power purchased by the city may affect citizens and businesses this summer.
“We will budget cautiously going forward,” Daines said.
Daines said she has worked with the park staff and respective neighborhood councils to develop two new park master plans. One will be a regional legacy park of 150 acres — a recreational amenity on the side of the landfill, which is being closed after 60 years in service.
“I like the idea of turning trash into treasure,” Daines said.
The second park will be called Foothill Park, and will have 30 acres of natural space featuring native plants and trails. Both parks will feature sections of low water usage areas.
“These are significant parks with large areas,” Daines said. “So, we will begin to develop them in phases over a number of years as we can allocate funding and leverage grant opportunities.”
Daines also discussed city efforts to increase housing downtown to help with the housing shortage, new ordinances to facilitate water conservation citywide, renewable energy conservation, and plastic waste management.
“We'll continue to look for ways to conserve and to add renewable power to our portfolio,” Daines said.
Daines also addressed long envisioned projects based on the council's goals for downtown revitalization.
With the Emporium demolished, the Center Block Plaza is now underway, with construction beginning in May.
“The program plaza will be a great amenity for the citizens of the valley,” Daines said. “A wonderful gathering place to make our city more active and pedestrian friendly, and to draw people downtown year-round.”
With donations from private individuals and various foundations, the city was able to raise $2,150,000 in private funds for the plaza.
Daines mentioned the new $150 million wastewater treatment plant — which serves seven cities — is now finished and in the testing phase. A ribbon cutting will be held this spring for those interested in a tour.
“It was completed on time and under budget,” Daines said, indicating it was "a major accomplishment for a massive, multiyear project.”
Another accomplishment from this past year mentioned by Daines was creating a conservation easement that protects 47 acres along the Logan River. The city was able to accomplish the nearly $1 million easement purchase almost entirely with grant funding.
The GIS department — which maps all pipes and infrastructure city wide — accomplished a big project this year and digitally mapped all the sprinklers, piping, and cemetery lots in Logan's 53-acre cemetery.
“As we begin work on a new cemetery master plan,” Daines said, “we will work in phases to automate the cemetery sprinkling system, a massive and expensive effort that will save a great deal of manual labor that we do now.”