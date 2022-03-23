Logan city’s plans for development in the downtown area are well under way with more demolitions clearing the way for growth.
The northeast corner of 300 South and 100 West recently had residential and commercial buildings demolished to open up the space for a new mixed-use apartment complex and bistro— a project titled Renewal, run by Triiio Group, LLC.
The design for this project was approved by Logan’s Planning and Zoning Committee on August 12, 2021, and construction has now begun. Triiio Group will receive $250,000 from the Agencies Affordable Housing Fund at the completion of this project.
Renewal will take up approximately 13,400 square feet of commercial space with a corner bistro, commercial office and retail space. The apartment complex will include 69 residential units.
According to Russ Holley, the city's planning and zoning senior planner, the project will put commercial use on the ground floor of the building, and residential apartments on the upper floors.
“This is an efficient use of land,” Holley said. “So we don’t sprawl out as far, and we can build more efficiently.”
The chief executive officer for Envision Utah, Ari Bruening, said in the Renewal plan that mixed-use areas provide a lot of the things Utahns want, including “the kind of vibrant live-work-play opportunity that a lot of people and businesses are looking for.”
The project also includes sustainable amenities, including electric bike and vehicle charging stations. Currently, Logan only has six public electric vehicle charging ports. This project has plans to double that number.
Some of the goals this project aims to accomplish for downtown Logan include reducing vehicle use, an increase in the number of unique visitors and promoting the use of alternative transportation.