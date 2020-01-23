A resolution to adopt the Logan River Blue Trail master plan was passed unanimously by the Logan Municipal Council on Tuesday evening.
The goal of Logan River Blue Trail is to more fully utilize the natural amenities of Cache Valley by bringing people back to the banks of the Logan River. Through a water trail network, connecting parks across the valley starting with Rendezvous Park and Trapper Park, people will once again be able to paddle or float along a significant length of the river.
Russ Akina, the Parks and Recreation director, said with the council on board, the plan has more teeth, which will hopefully lead to a smoother process when gathering support from sponsors and applying for grants to fund the project.
Gathering funding is the next step, but Frank Howe, the chairman of the Logan River restoration task force, said there really isn’t a lot that needs to happen to get the Blue Trail up and running.
According to Howe, volunteers will help with river cleanup, and the master plan outlines parking, restrooms, ramps and other accessibility and safety considerations.
There are still some concerns about the water usage and overall water levels, but Akina said there are ongoing conversations to address those worries.
"I am thrilled to see what could happen here," said Tom Jensen, a council member. "I just love it, I can't wait."
To learn more about the Logan River Blue Trail Plan, follow this link or go to https://www.loganutah.org/government/city_council/ and look up the agenda and packet for Jan. 21, 2020.