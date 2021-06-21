The grand opening for a new bike track near Elk Ridge Park in North Logan will be on Wednesday.
The event is free for all attendees and will begin with a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m.
There will be an open ride on the new track for the general public, followed by bike races for children ages 3 and 4 and time trials for kids ages 5 to 10.
There will also be food trucks and a raffle drawing.
At the event, attendees can sign up to be volunteers to maintain the new track. Donations for the track’s maintenance will also be accepted.
The track is located at 950 E. 2500 North, North Logan, west of Elk Ridge Park.
Those interested in racing can visit www.northloganrec.org to sign up.