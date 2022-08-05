Squad-81 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is reducing its battery waste with new solar power technology because of recent funding from a U.S. Forest Service Green Microgrant.
Supervisor of Squad-81 Davis Oatway applied for the grant in 2020 after seeing how many AA batteries were wasted by his team in their radios after an 80-day stint in the forest. Squad-81 is a firefighting hand crew that specializes in foot traffic and stays in areas vehicles cannot access. The ten-person team does not have access to chargers when they are away from vehicles for days and previously had to use batteries for their eight radios.
The grant allowed the squad to purchase solar power technology for the handheld radios instead of using battery power. Mike Krupski, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Supervisors Office, said the old radio pack held nine AA batteries with a NiCad rechargeable option, which didn’t last long enough to be practical for firefighting.
“Reduction of waste was the initial inspiration (for applying) but also reducing logistical support of the crew and reducing risk of aviation resupply and backhauling garbage,” he said. “Squad-81 prides themselves on being low impact to the fires logistics branch, while providing a great service. The solar charging capabilities allow them to remain effective with less support.”
The wildfire industry is shifting to less wasteful radio models by putting a focus on rechargeable options and has been for the past six years, Krupski said, so the grant allowed the Spanish Fork Ranger District-based team to be ahead of the curve as they fight fires in northern Utah and occasionally across the country.
Krupski said the team had switched to rechargeable batteries before it received the grant since those lasted longer than battery options.
“Fireline shifts are regularly 16 hours in length,” he said. “AA batteries power the radios from five to 10 hours. The rechargeable batteries last two to three days, allowing for sufficient time to power backups through solar panels. The extended battery life allows the firefighter to stay in communication and have less down time due to discharged batteries and having to switch them out at critical moments.”
The squad has not used or disposed of any AA batteries during the season, which saves about 128 batteries a day during the nearly three months the team is active.
The Green Microgrant is an annual program that requires an application in the winter and funding is allotted in the spring, Krupski said. Some of the previous grants given to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest went to installing water filling options at workstations, adding solar panels to Helitack trucks, and purchasing tricycles with rear cargo baskets to haul gear instead of using aircrafts.
Krupski said Squad-81 and the forest service are working hard to remain environmentally friendly while serving Utahns.
“We’re trying to do our part to reduce waste and using solar panels in the back country is a good way to do that,” he said. “It’ll help teams be safe and stay in communications but not have that additional waste.”