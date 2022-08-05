Support Local Journalism

Squad-81 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is reducing its battery waste with new solar power technology because of recent funding from a U.S. Forest Service Green Microgrant.

Supervisor of Squad-81 Davis Oatway applied for the grant in 2020 after seeing how many AA batteries were wasted by his team in their radios after an 80-day stint in the forest. Squad-81 is a firefighting hand crew that specializes in foot traffic and stays in areas vehicles cannot access. The ten-person team does not have access to chargers when they are away from vehicles for days and previously had to use batteries for their eight radios.

