After more than four years of study and planning and a summer of construction, the new traffic signal at the intersection of 1400 North and 600 West is — at times — a flashing red four-way stop, once again.
The intersection has been open since November but “has caused more than its share of frustration since reopening,” according to a post on the City of Logan Government Facebook page.
“Due to the Union Pacific railroad not allowing us to improve the RR crossing as designed, we have had to improvise with non-traditional train detection methods,” states the post from the Public Works department. “This has caused several conflicts with the installed hardware and software. Our City crews and officers have responded regularly at night, weekends and holidays to both direct traffic and work on the issue.”
The Facebook post has been shared about 30 times on various pages and garnered comments ranging from thanks to public works and road maintenance employees to concern about why the project didn’t initially consult with Union Pacific prior to construction on the project.
But according to Paul Lindhardt, Logan’s director of Public Works, they’ve been involved since 2016.
“They reviewed the design,” he said. “They had approved the final design, approved all the documents, and then when it came time to sign what they call the construction agreement, at the very end, they said, ‘We’ll just send it over, you sign it, and we’re good to go.’”
When Logan officials reviewed the agreement, a paragraph had been added which “required Logan city to pay a maintenance fee to Union Pacific in perpetuity, every year, forever,” Lindhardt said.
Logan declined to enter such an agreement because state code mandates maintenance is the railroad company’s responsibility, including “all Railroad Passive Warning Devices and Active Warning Devices within the Railroad right-of-way,” per R930-5 of Utah’s Administrative Code.
As a result, Logan couldn’t complete the full project which included a railroad-crossing portion.
“The signal is working; everything’s working,” Lindhardt said. “But we currently do not have a way to detect if a train is coming, and that’s why we’re having to run it the way it is. And we’re not going to be able to install (a detection device as designed) until we reach an agreement.”
Now, the city is starting to enter litigation to resolve the issue.
One Facebook user commented on Logan’s post that with the number of schools in the area, “you would think UP would welcome this signal. … This intersection is a major intersection. … A working light was huge for the safety of high school and tech school pedestrians.”
Logan Mayor Holly Daines agreed.
“It is really frustrating that Union Pacific decided to change the rules in the middle of the game, and the rules are completely unreasonable,” she wrote to The Herald Journal. “We certainly don’t like resorting to litigation, but sometimes that’s the only option.”
After requests for comment on the issue, a spokesperson for Union Pacific stated, “Union Pacific is currently negotiating an agreement with the City of Logan related to maintenance costs for grade-crossing active warning devices proposed for installation near the intersection.”
In an Aug. 31, 2018, Council of Governments meeting, project manager Tom Dickinson estimated the entire project would cost $5.8 million to complete.
As it stands, the work on the intersection has cost approximately $7.5 million, but that went to more than just the signal.
“We rebuilt the storm drain system, we did work on the sewer system, and then we rebuilt the entire road, for approximately — if you add it all together — it’s about five to six blocks of construction,” Lindhardt said. “So the work on the signal was actually a small part of the overall project.”