The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian.
The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Christensen to our department and are confident that he will serve the people of Utah well,” Craig Buttars, UDAF commissioner and former Cache County executive, said in the release.
“We would also like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Taylor for his dedication and service as the state veterinarian for the past three years, managing an unprecedented number of animal disease outbreaks and helping provide stability to animal health regulation.”
Christensen is set to begin his new role in August, according to the release. Assistant State Veterinarian Amanda Price will step into the head role in the interim and resume her post when Christensen arrives.
According to the release, Christensen received his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University and spent the past several years with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute and the Tripler Army Medical Center.
“His background in infectious disease research and veterinary practices make him well-qualified to oversee the industry’s needs as state veterinarian,” the release states.
Taylor was hired as the state veterinarian in 2019. He operated a veterinary clinic in West Haven for 25 years prior to joining the UDAF, according to a news release at the time, and ultimately specialized in horses. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1991.
