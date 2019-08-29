Conversations between the Logan Municipal Council and the Nibley City Council continue as the two communities work to realign their shared boundary.
Earlier this week, members from each entity met to discuss details for required building setbacks along the stretch of U.S. Highway 89/91 that would be impacted by the adjustment.
“One of our concerns has been the setbacks and trying to at least honor the intent of the South Corridor Plan that was done a number of years back. The setbacks there were much greater,” Logan Mayor Holly Daines said.
The Cache Valley South Corridor Development Plan was unveiled in 2011 as a way to preserve green space and reduce the number of driveways along the south entrance of the valley. As part of this plan, Logan city code requires building setbacks of 100-150 feet for properties along this area.
Nibley’s current setbacks are less than this but as part of a good faith effort to advance the discussion, the City Council has passed the first reading of a code adjustment that would increase the required setbacks to 100 feet.
“A lot of what is driving what we are trying to do is what is legally defensible,” said Nibley Mayor Shaun Dustin.
According to Dustin, the legal counsel he and his council received was that if challenged, setbacks of 150 would likely not be defensible, but setbacks of 100 feet would be.
The 100-foot setback is not officially part of the city’s code yet; it still needs to pass the second reading before that happens. Dustin said his council still has to gather public feedback and more feedback from Logan before that can happen.
Another reason he said it hasn’t been passed is that if the adjustment doesn’t happen, he and his council prefer their current code for preserving green space, which takes into account features like streams, wetlands and trees they may want to preserve on a different part of the property.
“We conserve as much open space as this ordinance that Logan would like to require anyway, we just don’t require it all on the frontage,” Dustin said.
Daines said she and Logan council members appreciate Nibley’s move toward a 100-foot setback and now their biggest concern is the city’s required setbacks at the nodes that fall along the highway stretch within the adjustment. Logan requires a 75-foot setback while Nibley’s is 30 feet.
Dustin said as the process moves forward, he wants to make sure both cities file the necessary paperwork and take the necessary steps to complete the process in tandem so neither one gets left behind. In his mind, this is an important good-faith effort Logan can make, much like the Nibley council’s efforts to begin adjusting setbacks.
“We are happy to do it, we would love to do it because think it makes sense for both cities,” Dustin said. “But at the same time if it doesn't happen, I don’t think anybody on the Nibley side is going to shed tears."