Four men entered the Cache County Event Center and one was chosen as the new county executive in a special election on Saturday.
After three rounds of voting, David Zook was selected to fill the remaining two years from former-Executive Craig Buttars' term.
Zook, currently serving as the city manager for Nibley, narrowly beat out Dave Erickson, who serves on the Cache County Council, by 21 of the 399 total votes.
The two were neck and neck throughout the process, with Erickson leading after the first round with 39.3% of the vote compared to Zook’s 37.3%. Ladd Kennington was eliminated with less than 1% of the vote.
Zook took the lead in the second round with about 45% of the vote, compared to Erickson’s 42%. Marc Ensign gained only 13% of the vote and was eliminated.
For the first time, the election was conducted with a hybrid of electronic votes and traditional paper ballots. Between 60-75% of the votes were cast electronically, while just over 100 people preferred the paper version.
