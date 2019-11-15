Nibley City Manager David Zook was presented with a Credentialed Manager designation from the Utah City/County Management Association on Thursday. Zook is one of around 1,300 people in the world to be awarded the credential, and one of 17 in the state of Utah.
In a speech brief speech after receiving the designation, Zook thanked Mayor Shaun Dustin for his continued support of personal and professional development. Zook said if local government officials are better trained and educated, they can better serve the public.
“This credential is a recognition of the skills and attributes that David brings to his work every day,” stated Nibley Mayor Shaun Dustin in a press release. “I think that all of us hope that we make a difference in the world. David does.”
The UCMA is the state affiliate of the International City/County Management Association, an organization championing leadership, management, ethics and proficiency of those who serve local governments.
According to a press release from ICMA, to receive the credential members must have extensive experience as a senior management executive in local government, they must have a degree, and display a commitment to high standards of integrity and professional development. Bryce Haderlie, President of the UCMA, said the Credentialed Managers are also peer reviewed.
“Credentialed Managers are viewed with growing distinction by local governing bodies and progressive, civically engaged communities,” Haderlie said. “He (Zook) is a highly respected member of our association and an example and mentor to his peers.”
Zook was appointed as Nibley City Manager in 2012 after a 15 year stint with San Bernardino County, California, in various positions, including chief of staff.