Some residents of Nibley say they are concerned about the number of semitrailer trucks being driven through residential areas.
Leslie Tarr, a resident of Nibley, expressed her concerns this way:
"Many kids walk or ride bikes. It affects traffic and damages our roads. Nibley already is limited on funds," she said. "The reality is it isn't like we don't want truckers, it is just that we live in small, residential areas."
Tarr is not alone. Danell Mortensen lives on 3200 South in Nibley, a road frequently used by truckers.
"The sign saying no engine braking is at the beginning of the city limits," Mortensen said, "But they are still braking when they get to my house."
While residents are concerned, Kyle Larsen, a truck driver who frequently travels through Nibley, doesn't think truckers are operating in Nibley anymore than they need to be.
"We typically only go where's needed," Larsen said.
Engine brakes, commonly known as jake brakes, work through a process involving the release of pressurized air to slow the vehicle that often results in a loud, percussive sound. Because of this, Nibley has an ordinance to prevent truckers from using these brakes within the city. Residents, however, say this does not stop drivers from using engine brakes.
According to Larry Jacobsen, the mayor of Nibley, there aren't any restrictions that prevent semis from using certain city roads.
"I would prefer to solve that problem two different ways," Jacobsen said. "The first way to solve the problem would be to design roads that truckers don't need to or want to drive on, so for example, to separate the use of trucks trying to get from point A out onto Highway 89/91."
Jacobsen said following this course of action would require the city to also provide necessary routes for semis.
"We need those people," Jacobsen said. "We need that form of transportation, but it's a matter of design."
The second way Jacobsen proposed to solve the problem is to ensure semis travel safely around children in the same way Nibley ensures regular vehicles travel safely — implementing crossing guards and setting lower speed limits at certain times of day.
"It's our responsibility to provide safe walking routes to school for people that live here," Jacobsen said.
Darren Farar, Nibley's city engineer, said prohibiting semis from residential roads would be challenging for residents due to the difficult distinction between semis, moving trucks and delivery trucks.
Farar also said to combat the jake brake issue in city limits, flashing lights were added to signs notifying drivers of the restriction.
Nibley resident Randy Feser said the lights were added after he wrote a letter to the Nibley City Council. The letter was signed by 43 people, according to Feser.
Feser said a physical confrontation with a truck driver was the impetus for the letter.
"We had a driver one time that kept jake braking all the time, and I happened to stop him in the middle of the road in the afternoon," Feser said. "We duked it out in the middle of 3200."
Feser said the situation has improved since he submitted his letter, but the issue hasn't been entirely solved.
"In the middle of the afternoon they're jake braking," Feser said.
According to Jacobsen, the city is continually willing to discuss and address the public's concerns about semis in residential areas.
"Let's have that conversation with our residents," Jacobsen said. "I mean these are their roads, they own these roads."