Cache County conducted its post-election audit of the 2022 primary election on Monday morning — and for Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield, it went off with out a hitch.
“No anomalies,” Bradfield told The Herald Journal. “It’s great when everything works out the way it’s supposed to.”
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who came to Cache County for the audit, said the all 29 counties in Utah participate in post-election audits to verify the accuracy of ballots. The Lt. Governor’s office gives a county a random number for a secured batch of ballots, Henderson said. The signatures on the ballots are then verified, and officials make sure the votes were accurately counted in a public setting.
“There’s been kind of a growing fervor, concern about the security of our elections,” Henderson said. “A lot of the concern that people have is, I believe, a result of them not fully understanding what our election processes are, and the security measures that we currently have in place. So, I think the best way to counter that is for them to come in and see what we do.”
Henderson said public notices are issued inviting the citizens to take part in the process. But still, Henderson said, people don’t typically show.
“These (audits) have always been open in public meetings,” Henderson said.
Ryan Cowley, the director of elections in Office of the Lieutenant Governor, said post-election audits are nothing new. Cowley said the audits have been a part of the process since he started working in elections in 2005. The “modern-type audit” utilized today came around in 2006, Cowley said.
“In my years of doing elections, I've never had a member of the public come to an audit,” Cowley said. “This year is a little bit different, which is great. It's awesome to have people from the public here.”
This year, two Cache Valley locals took part in the process.
Craig Watts and Fred Rigby both volunteered to help with the election in hopes to learn about the process.
“I’ve never been involved in elections,” Rigby said, explaining he was retired and wanted to explore the elections he’d previously only voted in. “I thought maybe we ought to get involved and see what the process would be.”
Watts said he initially thought the two would work as poll watchers, but they were then asked if they would be interested in collecting ballots. Bradfield said they were hired as election workers to gather ballots.
“The highlight was to actually drive around the valley and see it for the first time from all the different communities,” Watts said, expounding on the process of ballot collection. “It's been years since I've had that opportunity.”
Ultimately, both men said they were more than encouraged by the election process.
“We’re not just encouraged, we’re all thumbs up,” Watts said.
“I didn’t see anything that really caused me a concern,” Rigby said.
Batches in Cache County consist of roughly 200 ballots, Cowley said, and the audit is completed in a matter of minutes. Cowley said the audit also confirms that the election equipment is working soundly.
“I've never seen flaws in the equipment, and I've been doing this for a while,” Cowley said. “Every county does a pre-election test, where they test the logic and accuracy.”
Henderson encouraged the public to attend post-election audits and to remember election officials at the county level are neighbors, friends and co-workers.
“They are good people who want nothing more than to run good, clean, secure elections,” Henderson said. “They want that probably more than anybody wants it.”
Bradfield said he was grateful for the support from the Lt. Governor’s office as well as the support from the residents of Cache County. He, too, encouraged the public to take an active role in elections.
“The greatest thing that I want people to know — if they want their party to win, show up and vote and have their friends show up and vote. It's easy to blame the process, but show up and vote to make sure that your voice is heard,” Bradfield said, “and then come and verify the process.”