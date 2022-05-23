According to a report from the Brigham City Police Department, Cache County Council Vice Chair Paul Borup’s actions on April 12 did not constitute a crime.
Borup believes the report on the confrontation between he and County Executive David Zook paints a different picture than Zook’s public comments.
“I’m sorry that something simple got so blown out of proportion,” Borup said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “I think if we’re accurate with what happened, there wouldn’t really have been a story.”
According to Zook, Borup’s actions — criminal or not — were inappropriate and should not be downplayed.
The confrontation took place after a heated County Council meeting on April 12 involving a motion from Borup to transfer funds from the county executive’s budget to hire a policy analyst for the county council. Zook dubbed Borup’s motion to be a personal attack against him, his office, and his staff.
“I resent that,” Borup said in the meeting. “It’s not a personal attack.”
Following the meeting, Borup knocked on Zook’s office door while he was in an interview with The Herald Journal.
Zook responded that he was in a meeting; Borup opened the door himself.
“You want a personal attack?” Borup said. “You come see me sometime.”
Zook has made several comments about the incident since that Borup believes misrepresent the events that occurred.
In response to an apology Borup issued to the council on April 26 for letting his emotions dictate his actions, Zook responded this way:
“He has not apologized to our employees or our citizens for his bad behavior. Nor has he apologized to me for forcibly entering my office and threatening me with violence,” Zook said at the time. “There have been several incidents where he has yelled, accused and abused our staff and me over the past few months. When he threatened me two weeks ago, he was already under investigation for another violent outburst that had occurred a few weeks prior.”
The report written by Sgt. J. Glover of the Brigham City Police Department doesn’t mention any prior investigation of Borup, though Zook did bring up past events to Glover for investigation. The police report verifies Zook dropped the April 12 case eight days later, but not before being told by Glover that no crime was committed. Zook said prior that he dropped the April 12 case to try to mend the bridges between his office and the council.
According to the report, Zook did not drop a second investigation against Borup for alleged threatening behavior that took place in front of county staff on March 24, because Zook felt the staff themselves might also have been victims of Borup’s aggressive behavior.
After asking the county staff members who were involved, and hearing no concern from them, that investigation was closed as well, according to the report.
“My biggest concern was his repeated accusations that I had threatened anyone with violence and said several times that I’d yelled, accused, and abused county staff — completely untrue,” Borup said. “Not one shred of any evidence that I ever yelled, accused or abused any staff of the county. I have the utmost respect for what they do. I’ve been on the council for almost three and a half years, and there’s not been one time where I’d even glance sideways at a staff person, so that accusation was completely false.”
According to Borup, he did allow his passions to get the better of him, but the accusations that have followed have gotten out of control.
“I shouldn’t have done that, and I’m a big enough man to admit my mistakes,” Borup said. “I will always apologize for those. I guess where I feel like this has gotten out of hand is the false accusations against me. Sure, did I use my outside voice inside toward the executive? Absolutely, and I shouldn’t have done that.”
Zook said he has not seen the police report.
“I was there. I know what happened,” Zook said. “I decided that I’m not going to talk about that incident anymore. It would be best for our organization, and our community, for all of us to do everything we can to move beyond conflict and work toward reconciliation, collaboration and healing.”
Though the police didn’t find anything illegal in Borup’s actions, Zook still finds the actions reprehensible.
“It is never okay to threaten, bully or intimidate people,” Zook said. “Whether it rises to the level of prosecutable crime or not, it’s still unprofessional, inappropriate and unbecoming of a public servant.”